Xbox is previewing paid cloud gaming for players without Game Pass

Xbox has been overhauling several of its gaming offerings in recent months as the company pivots under its new leadership. One of the upcoming changes is to cloud gaming, with plans to apply time limits of five to 15 hours for how long Game Pass subscribers can stream each month. In advance of those changes in November, Xbox is rolling out early previews of cloud playtime for people in its Xbox Insider program who don't have a Game Pass subscription. Xbox Insider lets players try out features early and provide feedback ahead of their official launch.

During this phase, players can purchase cloud gaming access in blocks of 10 hours for $4, 25 hours for $8 or 50 hours for $12. Those rates are being called the "introductory launch prices," so it's possible the final costs could still change next month when Game Pass subscribers will also have to pay to go beyond the new time limits.

Cloud playtime purchases unlock "an ad-free cloud gaming experience, including shorter wait times, high-quality streaming, and playtime that remains available until it's used." People in the Insiders program have also been able to try ad-supported cloud streaming for free since the summer.