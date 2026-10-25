Why Google chrome is always using so much RAM
Chrome has developed a reputation for being a memory hog, but is it deserved?
If you have spent any time on the internet, you have probably come across the "fact" that Chrome is a RAM hog. However, this isn't a fact so much as it is an internet meme. It has more to do with jokes about browsing and less to do with actual data, same as the claim that Microsoft Edge is slow and out of date. Both have been repeated so often that they started to feel true.
This isn't to say that Chrome doesn't use as much RAM as it needs; it absolutely does. It just means that RAM usage isn't that much of an issue in 2026, nor was it that much of an issue back in 2016.
What Chrome is actually doing with your RAM
Websites, and the way we use them, have changed considerably since the early days of the internet. Browsing the web used to be about moving from one text-heavy page to another, with occasional photos or videos sprinkled in. Websites today more closely resemble apps than simple web pages. Each holds more information and allows for a much more versatile browsing experience, while the browser itself is expected to hold multiple tabs at once while also running several extensions in the background.
All of those features together add up, and they are all expected to load instantly and run smoothly. That means the creators of the browser need to make a decision: share memory and processes across tabs to save RAM, or give each tab and site its own process, which costs more memory but keeps things fast and stable. Google Chrome, much like many other browsers out there, chooses the latter. And that's a good thing.
Why that's good for you
By giving each website its own dedicated process inside the computer's memory, Chrome doesn't just make sure your browsing stays fast and responsive. It also prevents browser-wide crashes. Anyone old enough to remember the early days of web browsing probably remembers the terrible feeling when your browser suddenly disappeared along with all of your work, while you were left staring at a small system message telling you the browser had encountered a problem and had to shut down.
Browsers today avoid this problem by keeping each site in its own process. One crashed site does not bring down the entire browser, along with the 20+ other tabs you had open. This approach also helps with security. Chrome runs each site in a sandboxed process, and the operating system keeps those processes apart, so a malicious page can't easily peek at what's happening in your banking or email tab. Some of that extra memory is the price of that wall between your tabs, and it's a price most people would be glad to pay.
Why RAM isn't the main factor in browsing
There is a common misconception that RAM usage should be kept as low as possible so the computer runs smoother. In reality, unused RAM is wasted RAM. The whole point of memory is to hold everything you want running fast and smoothly, and a browser that fills it with pages, media and prepared tabs is doing its job. PCMag says 8GB of RAM should be fine for most general-use PCs, several times what a single browser typically needs, so the headroom is there to be used.
High usage isn't the only warning sign — you could also have a memory leak. A memory leak is when a program grabs memory and never gives it back, so the number keeps climbing for no good reason. Chrome's built-in Task Manager (Shift + Esc) shows which tab or extension is the culprit.
If you're still worried, there are some alternatives
Chrome has its own answer built in. Memory Saver puts tabs you haven't touched in a while to sleep and frees up the memory they were using, then reloads them when you click back. Google has since rolled it out to everyone. You can find it in Chrome's settings under Performance, and you can add sites that should never be put to sleep, such as the one playing your music.
Other browsers take a different route. Microsoft Edge runs on the same Chromium foundation as Chrome, so it uses a similar process model, but its sleeping tabs and Energy Saver put idle tabs to sleep to cut memory use. Firefox groups tabs into fewer shared processes and unloads tabs when your system runs low on memory. Both are reasonable choices, and neither is a cure. A browser that gives you the same experience for a fraction of the memory would have to give up something on the way.
Chrome shouldn't feel sluggish
If Chrome feels slow, don't just look at the memory number. Open the browser's Task Manager and look for a tab or extension that keeps growing. If nothing does, Chrome is using your RAM the way it's meant to, and you can leave it alone. If things still feel sluggish, the cause may be somewhere else entirely, such as a nearly full drive or a slow connection, and restarting the browser is a good first step.