Why Google chrome is always using so much RAM

If you have spent any time on the internet, you have probably come across the "fact" that Chrome is a RAM hog. However, this isn't a fact so much as it is an internet meme. It has more to do with jokes about browsing and less to do with actual data, same as the claim that Microsoft Edge is slow and out of date. Both have been repeated so often that they started to feel true.

This isn't to say that Chrome doesn't use as much RAM as it needs; it absolutely does. It just means that RAM usage isn't that much of an issue in 2026, nor was it that much of an issue back in 2016.