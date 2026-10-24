Why the wires in your ethernet cables are twisted

Most modern Ethernet cables are comprised of four twisted pairs of copper wires. Depending on how much information is being transmitted, not all pairs may be in use at any given time. But when delivering on standards such as gigabit internet, all four pairs will be active. While the cables have a foil coating around the bundled wires that help insulate the signals they carry from outside interference, using twisted pairs prevents the individual wires from interfering with each other. The issue of wires within the same bundle interrupting each other is called cross-talk.

Electromagnetism also explains why each of the four pairs is twisted up at a different rate. Having variations in how tight the twists are helps ensure that the magnetic field created by each duo doesn't then cause new interference problems for the rest of the batch. If the pairs were twisted in the exact same way, the side-by-side pairs could suffer from the same performance problems as the individual wires in parallel.

Twisted pair wires are standard for just about any contemporary tech cables, so it isn't something you need to specifically seek out if you're replacing ethernet lines at home. But now you know more about the science that keeps you connected and online.