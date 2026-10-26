How to declutter your phone's address book and remove unnecessary contacts

First, you should put all your contacts in the same service. Depending on how many email accounts you have synced to your phone, your contacts might be scattered across them. Having them in one place simplifies everything and makes them easy to back up. It's also more convenient to manage contacts in bulk using an email provider's web interface. Picking one home for your contacts now also prevents you from having to repeat the cleanup steps later across multiple accounts. There are third-party apps and services that claim to automate this, though we have not tested them.

To check this on an iPhone, open the Contacts app and tap the arrow at the top left. Each header (like Gmail and iCloud) shows how many contacts you have in them. While you can choose the All Contacts view to see them as one mega-list, that doesn't help solve the clutter issue. On Android, open the Contacts app, tap your account and choose All contacts.

The easiest way to move contacts is logging into the relevant account on the web, finding the Export Contacts option (which usually provides a CSV or VCF file) and then importing those contacts into your chosen service. Google Contacts is a solid option thanks to its cross-device syncing and automatic management tools.

Once you've moved all your contacts to a central location, you'll want to turn off other accounts to stop seeing any duplicates. On an iPhone, head to Settings > Apps > Contacts and choose Contacts Accounts. Tap any account whose contacts you don't want to sync anymore and disable the Contacts slider. Finally, on the main Contacts page in Settings, choose Default Account and pick the service where new contacts will save to.

On Android, go to Settings > Accounts and backup > Manage accounts. Tap the account whose contacts you don't need anymore, then choose Account sync and disable Contacts. It's possible that this will prevent future syncing while keeping current contacts; you can either clean them up in the next stage or remove that account from your phone entirely if you don't need it.