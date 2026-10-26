What are the downsides of a foldable electric bike?

You'll need to separate bikes you can fold from bikes you can comfortably carry, because rarely will these two meet. A foldable electric bike needs a motor and battery, while its frame is going to need hinges and locking hardware. All of these contribute to the weight, even if it ends up taking less space.

Here's an example. Lectric, which makes electric bikes, lists its folding XP4 with a 500W motor at 62 pounds, and that's without the battery. Adding that into the mix adds another seven pounds, taking it up to 69 pounds, or 31kg. That's a lot to lift into a car, let alone to hold while you're walking up flights of stairs to your office. You can remove the battery but even without it, it's still quite weighty.

How it folds will matter, too. You need to be able to comfortably grip it, and it needs to stay together while you're moving. Some let you wheel the bike while it's folded, which'll make it easier to move it around without having to carry its full weight, but there's no guarantee that it'll be easy to handle.

If you take public transport, you'll also have to factor in the rules that surround electric bikes. For instance, Amtrak's rules state that electric bikes must weigh no more than 50 pounds, which rules out heavier models like the Lectric XP4. And there are extras you'll have to consider. Your bike might have attachments, like a basket or bike-friendly pannier bags, that take up extra space, and you may need to remove them to make it safe to carry. Any attachments you do have can't exceed the bike's overall load limit, either.

It's probably a good idea to try before you buy to see if you can lift the folding bike with its battery installed, fold it and then carry it a short distance. While it's folded, measure it. You can then figure out where you're going to store it at home, along with the logistics involved to store it at work or on-the-go.