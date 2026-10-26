Roku apps keep crashing before you hit Play? Here's why
There are a few things you can try to fix it.
Say what you will about Roku in light of its impending takeover by Fox, but its products are a model of simplicity. There's nothing cryptic about its hardware or software controls, and for the most part, Roku has resisted the temptation to jam its OS full of unnecessary visual flair or recommendations. You can be in your favorite streaming app in a matter of seconds.
The platform isn't bulletproof, however. Apps or Roku OS itself can still crash, which might almost be more irritating on a smart TV or media streamer than it is on a computer. Conflicts make sense on complex machines but a Roku device exists almost exclusively to stream video, perhaps with a little music thrown in for good measure. It might not feel far from your microwave refusing to make popcorn.
There are several potential reasons for Roku app crashes, most of which can be solved with one of three actions. There are scenarios, however, where more radical tactics might be needed, including even hardware upgrades. We'll try to steer you away from those.
Why your Roku apps might be crashing, and how to fix it
One possibility is that an app or the OS is buggy in some form. Although all parties try to squash as many bugs as possible, testing is never perfect, especially with so many potential hardware and software combinations out there. Normally, Roku devices update automatically whenever you do a cold boot, or leave your device on for at least 24 to 36 hours. If you want to speed things up, use your remote to navigate to Settings > System > Software update > Check Now. Keep in mind that it can take days or weeks for a patch to be developed.
If updates don't accomplish anything, try restarting your Roku via Settings > System > Power > System restart (the Power menu might be skipped on your device). This gives background processes and the system cache a fresh start, which might be all you need to deal with less severe glitches. In fact, you should be doing this periodically anyway to keep your device running as smoothly as possible.
It might also be time for general housekeeping, by which we mean deleting unused apps. Although Roku apps aren't exactly huge, even the 2024 Roku Ultra only has 4GB of storage, and older or cheaper devices may have less. You could be bumping into the swap space the OS needs, and there's no sense risking that for an app you may never open again.
When extreme measures are called for
If you've tried all of the previous steps and nothing has worked so far, your last-ditch option may be performing a factory reset. This wipes the slate completely clean, reverting your device to the state it was in out of the box — hence the name. This should be avoided whenever possible, since you'll not only have to redownload apps, but reconfigure settings and log back into your accounts. If you're sure you want to try this, head to System > Advanced system settings > Factory reset. Roku also offers hardware-based reset commands if the OS has become totally unusable.
If your device is many years old, an unfortunate possibility is that it may no longer be able to keep up with the latest software. While the company maintains surprisingly extensive update support, newer features and graphics can push the limits of RAM and processor power. You may be bumping up against these barriers, and have no choice but to buy new streaming gear.
There's only so much you can do to hold onto older software releases, unfortunately. Even when Roku has your back, streaming services may decide to cut off older app versions for the sake of security or other plans. You might as well keep updating apps as long as possible.