How to use your Samsung Galaxy phone to wirelessly charge other devices

Running out of phone battery when you're on the go can be a big problem. Even if you have power banks and portable chargers for every device under the sun, you still might forget them or think you won't need them — only to find yourself bleeding power. Luckily, if you or a pal have a Samsung phone on hand, there's one Hail Mary option you can still try.

Samsung Wireless PowerShare allows you to siphon power from one phone into another (as well as a number of other compatible devices, such as earbuds and smartwatches). The phones that can both give power and receive it via Wireless Powershare are the S20-26 series of Galaxy phones (as well as the S10), the Note 20 and 10 series, the Z Fold series, the Z TriFold, and the Z Flip series. A number of phones can also receive power but not share it themselves, including the S7 and S7 Edge, S8 and S8+, S9 and S9+, the Note8, and the Note10.