Bluesky adds iPad support in latest feature update

Bluesky rolled out several features in its latest update, notably beta testing support for iPads. The social network should start looking and performing better on the Apple tablets as a result of the changes. The Beta Features section of the Settings menu can be used to share feedback about any bugs or wonkiness found in the Bluesky iPad app.

Another update is aimed at self-promotion. Bluesky users can now put links to external platforms at the top of their profiles. The company framed the addition as a way for creators to get better support from their Bluesky audiences by connecting their profiles to crowdfunding platforms such as Patreon or Ko-fi or to more of their content in a website or newsletter. This might also cut down on some of the "link in bio" language that's so common in many social media posts. The Edit Profile menu now has a Links section where those external sites can be added.