The Browser Company is officially killing Arc on December 22

The Browser Company will sunset its Arc browser on December 22. We kind of knew this was coming, as the company has been focusing its resources on an AI browser called Dia. To that end, the organization is trying to get users to switch over from Arc to Dia. It says that all bookmarks, extensions, passwords and history will transfer over automatically. The Browser Company is also trying to lure in customers who are wary of AI by noting that all of those additional features are optional.

As for Arc, it goes dark on December 22. On that date, users will no longer be able to access their accounts. I guess it never quite caught on, even though it offered people the ability to personalize any website while browsing.

Meet @diabrowser. Now available for Arc members. pic.twitter.com/dqekJNWhgR — The Browser Company (@browsercompany) June 11, 2025

Dia was first announced last year and is, more or less, a standard AI-based web browser. There's a chatbot that the company says can understand context across multiple open tabs. The app can also do stuff like summarize emails and YouTube videos. It pulls together a "morning brief" each day that integrates data from calendars, inboxes and web links. You know the drill. It's generative AI.