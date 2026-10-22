Daft Punk is getting an official Lego set

Daft Punk is getting the Lego treatment — officially, this time. An upcoming Lego set will pay tribute to the duo's 2007 Alive tour pyramid. The official product is an evolution of a fan-built model that won Lego's Music to Our Ears contest in 2020.

Daft Punk and Lego first teased the news on the duo's "WDPK 83.7" YouTube stream, showing a red holographic speaker/Lego brick. A short video accompanying the full announcement shows the duo's minifigures following the same laser brick into a dark landscape, where their console conveniently materializes. Head-bobbing commences, with "Voyager" and "Human After All" making up the soundtrack.

The original set was a COVID-era lockdown project by a father and son from Luxembourg. Their glowing pyramid stage includes about 2,000 pieces. A motorized, rotating box of transparent bricks sits inside, recreating the look and feel of the tour's stage spectacle. Lego's designers are working with fan creator Patrick Harboun, who goes by RobotRock, on the final version.

This likely won't be the last time the robot DJs show up in Lego. The company's marketing chief, Julia Goldin, described the announcement as "just the beginning of a bigger journey — a creative collab made for fans ready to lose themselves to play." This wasn't even the French duo's first appearance as Lego men: they had a cameo performing "Get Lucky" in the 2024 Lego-animated Pharrell Williams film, Piece By Piece.

Lego hasn't yet announced any specific details about the set, including its price or release date. However, it teased that more news will come in 2027.