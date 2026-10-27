iPhone Lockdown Mode: The pros and cons of enabling Apple's security feature

If Lockdown Mode sounds aggressive, it's because that's exactly what it was designed for. Back in 2023, an exploit known as "Blastpass" used iMessage to install the Pegasus spyware on Apple devices. However, researchers found that devices in Lockdown Mode were completely immune to the spyware. Apple offers a 100 percent bonus on top of the regular reward through its Security Bounty program to anyone who finds a way to bypass the feature, which shows how much the company trusts it. By restricting your iPhone to avoid potential attack vectors, you're given maximum security in exchange for reduced functionality and convenience.

The feature offers some flexibility: you can exclude certain contacts from messaging restrictions so your family can still send you videos or documents. You also have the option to exclude certain websites and apps from the feature. However, loosening these restrictions makes your device a little more vulnerable to attacks. If you think you're a target, it's best to keep all the default protections turned on.

For most people, there's no need to use Lockdown Mode. Apple devices already have many security and privacy features built in. Spyware like Pegasus usually targets public figures and is often deployed by governments that want to spy on opponents or protesters. If that's the case for you, it's definitely worth turning on Lockdown Mode — Apple may even send you a notification if it believes you've been targeted by spyware. If you're curious, try using Lockdown Mode for a few days to see what it's like. Chances are that the inconveniences it creates are not worth the extreme level of protection that few people need.