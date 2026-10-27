iPhone Lockdown Mode: The pros and cons of enabling Apple's security feature
Lockdown Mode makes your iPhone much more secure against spyware, but most people don't need to use it.
The iPhone's Lockdown Mode has been around since 2022, but you might not have heard about it, let alone used it. It's one of those features that's well-hidden in the Settings app, plus it's not really meant for the average person. Apple itself calls the tool an "extreme" layer of security for the few people who may be targeted by commercial spyware such as NSO's Pegasus. Journalists, activists and politicians are among the potential targets of such spyware.
Anyone with an iPhone running iOS 16 or newer can try out Lockdown Mode. It's also available on iPadOS 16 and later, watchOS 10 and newer, and macOS 13 Ventura and later. To turn it on, open Settings and go to Privacy & Security. Scroll down until you find Lockdown Mode, then tap Turn On & Restart and confirm with your passcode. It's simple as that, and you'll find the option to disable it in the same place.
What Lockdown Mode disables on your iPhone
What makes Lockdown Mode strong is how it blocks many of the iPhone's features when enabled. However, many of those features are ones you likely use every day. In Messages, most kinds of attachments are blocked. Even link previews stop working, since they can serve as a backdoor for spyware. Lockdown Mode also restricts how JavaScript works in browsers, which may cause some websites to load slowly or not work at all. FaceTime calls are also blocked; only people you've called recently can reach you.
Your iPhone's connectivity is also limited when Lockdown Mode is on. For instance, wired connections are disabled when the device is locked — meaning it cannot communicate with a computer or accessory without your passcode. For wireless connectivity, your iPhone will no longer automatically connect to unsecured networks, and support for 2G and 3G networks is completely disabled (though these networks were discontinued in the US years ago).
You also can't install configuration profiles, which isn't ideal if your school or employer requires one. If you have an Apple Watch, phone call notifications from your iPhone won't show up on it. You'll see reduced functionality across other Apple services too: Home invitations and Game Center are not available, and photo sharing is restricted.
Who should leave Lockdown Mode on?
If Lockdown Mode sounds aggressive, it's because that's exactly what it was designed for. Back in 2023, an exploit known as "Blastpass" used iMessage to install the Pegasus spyware on Apple devices. However, researchers found that devices in Lockdown Mode were completely immune to the spyware. Apple offers a 100 percent bonus on top of the regular reward through its Security Bounty program to anyone who finds a way to bypass the feature, which shows how much the company trusts it. By restricting your iPhone to avoid potential attack vectors, you're given maximum security in exchange for reduced functionality and convenience.
The feature offers some flexibility: you can exclude certain contacts from messaging restrictions so your family can still send you videos or documents. You also have the option to exclude certain websites and apps from the feature. However, loosening these restrictions makes your device a little more vulnerable to attacks. If you think you're a target, it's best to keep all the default protections turned on.
For most people, there's no need to use Lockdown Mode. Apple devices already have many security and privacy features built in. Spyware like Pegasus usually targets public figures and is often deployed by governments that want to spy on opponents or protesters. If that's the case for you, it's definitely worth turning on Lockdown Mode — Apple may even send you a notification if it believes you've been targeted by spyware. If you're curious, try using Lockdown Mode for a few days to see what it's like. Chances are that the inconveniences it creates are not worth the extreme level of protection that few people need.