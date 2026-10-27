What are wrong number text scams, and how can you avoid them?

If you go along with their asks, the scammer will guide you through buying real crypto and then "investing" it in a platform they claim they've made huge returns on. In reality, you're sending money to their crypto wallet that you'll never see again. But a single transaction won't be the end. They'll show you fake "growth" results and encourage you to "invest" more. They'll go even further, too, often urging you to take out a loan or borrow cash from friends to put even more in.

Typically, the scam goes on until you want to get your money out. If you try to withdraw a lot, they might say there are taxes and fees to pay — which you can conveniently only cover with new deposits, not the money already supposedly in the account. Once they don't think they can deceive you any longer, they may send you a nasty message blaming you for losing your money or making fun of you for falling for the scam. Then they cut off all contact, and there's very little chance of getting your money back given the nature of crypto.

While it's an awful feeling to realize you've been fleeced, these con artists might not even stop there. Earlier this week, I got a random Telegram message from someone claiming to be a victim of these scams. They mentioned that they had been given a "list" of other victims and that one of them knew a "hacker" who might be able to help folks recover their money — with no cost unless it's successful.

As you probably guessed, this is a follow-up scam. Anyone contacting you who claims to be a lawyer, detective or similar is trying to take further advantage of you and steal even more of your money. You're more likely to be targeted if you post about being a victim online, though apparently these scams are common enough now that randomly messaging people about recovery is a viable strategy.