The best ways to tell if someone is using AI glasses

Smart glasses are actually pretty easy to recognize at a glance, as their tech-riddled innards often require thick frames, particularly around the temples and the outer sides of the lenses (although this admittedly isn't always the case). That second area is typically where camera lenses are located, while any giveaway ports or grilles might be further back on the design. Most smart glasses also have an indicator light that turns on when they're filming; if you suspect you're being filmed via smart glasses, look for a small LED light.

However, there are reports of a variety of low-cost dupe glasses being sold on sites such as TikTok Shop and Temu that don't have a recording light (as well as audio-first glasses that don't have cameras, such as the Ray-Ban Meta Audio Glasses), so you'll need to look closer at the aforementioned physical traits. You can also check whether someone you suspect is recording is quickly pressing the temples of their glasses, pausing every now and then to zone out (as if to read text on their glasses' display), or whispering quiet voice commands to themselves. These could be signs of someone interacting with their smart glasses, though there is a small chance they are all completely unrelated.