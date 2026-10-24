Capcom confirms data breach that affected 11.7 million users

Capcom ID users should be on the lookout for phishing scam emails after Capcom confirmed a massive data breach that affected more than 11.7 million of its users. Earlier this week, the video game company said its online membership service was hit with "unauthorized access by a third party."

According to Capcom's statement, the data breach included millions of account emails, but also the birth date, gender, country or region and nicknames of 43 accounts, as well as unauthorized changes to 196 account passwords. However, the company noted that customer credit card information was not included in this data breach.

Capcom said the incident began on October 19 when it "detected suspicious activity indicating potential unauthorized access" to Capcom ID. Capcom said it blocked access immediately and started investigating the cause and scope of the incident, but also confirmed that the unauthorized access already happened. Afterwards, Capcom reported the incident to local police and its external advisory board for security oversight.

Capcom confirmed that it "identified and addressed the attack method in this incident," and that any service that uses Capcom ID is still available, including games like Street Fighter 6 that require it for online play. However, the company warned that users should be wary of any suspicious emails since the leaked info could be used to send scam emails that impersonate Capcom. Capcom isn't the only major gaming company to be hit with a data breach recently, as Rockstar Games confirmed in April that it was hit by a "third-party data breach."