Halide releases its first batch of updates for the iPhone Duo

In our review of the iPhone Duo, one of the big question marks for Apple's foldable was around app support. While Apple's own stuff might be ready to handle the dual screens and new aspect ratios right away, how long would it take for third-party apps to really embrace this hardware?

In the case of camera app Halide, the answer is "not long at all." Lux Optics, Halide's developer, has released a new update to its software designed to embrace the iPhone Duo. Halide was reportedly once an acquisition target for Apple, so seeing how the company has approached its design with the Duo is an interesting example of how developers are finding creative ways to adapt to the hardware.

Halide users on the Duo can take advantage of new additions designed for each of the foldable's three different poses. There are some nice UI choices at play, but one of the more intriguing notes is an option for moving where the camera controls are when the app is in its fully open or partially open positions. Using it in the partly-open pose, lets the Duo essentially act like a waist-level viewfinder camera. This update is available today for Halide Mark III users, and Lux Optics suggested that further Duo-focused features are in the works.