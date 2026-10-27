Nintendo sets an Indie World showcase for October 28

Ahead of its remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time arriving next week, Nintendo is once again shining the spotlight on indie games. The company's latest edition of the Indie World showcase will air on October 28 at 10AM ET. You can watch it below or on YouTube.

The stream will focus on games that are coming to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. It'll be a relatively short affair. Nintendo says the showcase will only run for about 15 minutes.

No matter how long these showcases are, they're still worth paying attention to if you have a Switch or Switch 2. The last Indie World showcase in March was also about 15 minutes long. It included games like the terrific Denshattack, Minishoot' Adventures (which I adore despite that maddening apostrophe), the highly acclaimed Blue Prince and Mixtape, which didn't work for me but other folks seem to really dig.