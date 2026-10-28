Amazon’s new Echo Time smart alarm clock tries to make waking up less painful

Amazon's new smart alarm clock, the Echo Time, comes with advanced features its previous Echo Spot alarms didn't have. The company says it designed Echo Time specifically for the bedroom, because "the bedroom asks for something different from a device than the kitchen or living room does." Let's talk about privacy first, which might be at the forefront of your mind, since the device was created for a very private part of your home: The Echo Time does not have a camera and comes with visual indicators when Alexa is listening, as well as a dedicated button that switches off its microphones completely.

It has a spherical design with a 3.2-inch circular touchscreen that you can customize. You'll have hundreds of clock faces to choose from, including analog designs and seasonal themes, as well as ones featuring characters from popular franchises like the DC Universe. Switching its look is as easy as telling Amazon's AI assistant, "Alexa, change to a seasonal [or any other theme] clock face." The display mimics natural sunrise in the morning, brightening as your alarm approaches. At night, the display dims down as it shifts to night mode, having just enough brightness to show you the time.

Amazon gave Echo Time "science-backed wind-down and wake-up features" that you might or might not like. The device has smart alarms that can detect when you're in lighter sleep before waking you up, without the need for a wearable. It technology uses room temperature sensors and presence detection to determine your sleep routine, as well as ultrasound to detect breathing. Now, those smart alarm features could wake you up anywhere within 10 to 60 minutes of your set alarm, based on the sensors' readings. That could work for some days, like weekends and holidays. But if you need to absolutely be up at a particular hour, you can just switch the smart alarm features off, since they're completely optional.

The Amazon Echo Time is now available for $200 in Graphite, Glacier White and Coral Pink. You can get a matching adjustable stand for $40, as well. A Kids version powered by Amazon Kids+ lets children set their own alarms, swap clock faces and ask the device questions via Alexa, all while giving parents control of the experience and their sleep schedules. The Amazon Kids Echo Time is now available for $210 in Galactic Grape and Cosmic Lime, with one year of Kids+ subscription included.