FCC clears Amazon Leo to acquire mobile-satellite operator Globalstar

Amazon Leo's $11.5 billion acquisition of mobile-satellite operator Globalstar has been approved by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the regulator announced. The deal is designed to expand Leo's space-based footprint and allow direct-to-device service for its growing satellite network, Amazon previously said.

"The companies' complementary assets promise to enhance Amazon Leo's entry into the direct-to-device segment and create a stronger satellite operator capable of offering fixed and mobile services to residential, business, and government customers," the FCC wrote in a press release that echoed Amazon's own talking points. The regulator said that the deal is likely to benefit the public by enhancing data coverage in underserved areas.

You may not know Globalstar but have possibly used its services, as the company provides Apple's emergency satellite connectivity for compatible iPhones and Watches. Interestingly, Apple also held a 20 percent stake in Globalstar prior to its takeover. As part of the deal, Leo will power satellite services for supported iPhone and Apple Watch models.

Leo, a rival to SpaceX's Starlink, has been active of late. The company recently announced that it has 400 satellites in orbit and revealed last month that it had launched high-quality satellite internet service in Uzbekistan. It's teaming up with Delta to eventually bring satellite internet to flights, as well. Amazon recently added six new Arianespace launches and aims to have more than 3,000 low-earth orbit satellites up in the near future, still well short of SpaceX's 11,000 satellites.