Audio Technica just released its first set of wireless StreamSet headphones

Audio Technica just released a wireless model in its popular StreamSet category of headphones. The new ATH-M50xSTS-WL is the very first wireless version in the lineup.

These cans don't connect via Bluetooth, as StreamSet headphones are primarily intended for content creators, streamers and gamers, all of which require ultra-low latency. They connect via 2.4GHz, so there's a USB transceiver that hooks up to PCs and gaming consoles like the PS5 and Switch 2. The battery lasts for around 24 hours and is charged via USB. The headphones can still work while being charged, via a wired connection.

Otherwise, these are extremely similar to the original wired ATH-M50xSTS headphones. They feature microphones based on the company's 20 Series and audio drivers pulled from the ATH-M50x professional monitor headphones.

The headset includes adaptive noise cancellation with two selectable levels. The company says an algorithm "continuously monitors audio input to prioritize the user's voice over ambient sounds," which includes stuff like PC fans and air conditioners.

There's a cardioid condenser microphone on a flexible boom arm that instantly mutes audio when flipped up. It uses the same 45mm audio drivers found in the ATH-M50x studio monitor headphones. I've used that particular and iconic model and can attest they do indeed sound great.

They ship with two types of interchangeable earpads. There's a pair for better sound quality, which is great for listening to music, and another designed with breathable mesh for long streaming and gaming sessions. The ATH-M50xSTS-WL headphones are available right now and cost $299.