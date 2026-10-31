Microsoft really wants you to sell that Xbox you're not using

The question remains as to why Microsoft is so desperate for you to sell your used and unwanted consoles. The answer is pretty simple. The current RAM shortages are expected to last into 2028, so further hardware shortages are more than likely. From that perspective, it's easy to see why Microsoft would prefer you to sell an unwanted console rather than allow it to gather dust; so long as someone's using that Xbox, Microsoft can potentially profit from Game Pass subscriptions and digital sales.

What's perhaps more interesting is why Microsoft wants you to resell via Best Buy in particular. Of course, having the console resold at all is good for the reasons stated above, but Microsoft does have its own program for trade-ins (as well as a way to buy refurbished consoles straight from its website).

It's possible that encouraging this method specifically is a means for Microsoft to reach the widest possible consumer base, as opposed to more hardcore gamers. It helps, of course, that Best Buy has a huge number of physical stores within the US, allowing users to skimp on postage and run down to their local outlet for a quick trade.