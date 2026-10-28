Apple's first touchscreen MacBook Pro feels both familiar and radically improved

In 2024, Apple released the iPad Pro with its "tandem OLED" screen, one that I called the nicest display I had ever seen on an Apple device. Well, that title now goes to the MacBook Pro. The OLED technology makes for the blackest blacks, and the set of demo photographs and videos loaded on the laptop really show it off.

Using touch on the MacBook Pro works just as you'd expect. You can swipe through images, use two fingers for multi-touch gestures like panning and zooming, draw in apps like Pixelmator or adjust editing sliders in Photos. The UI has not significantly changed — you'd never know at first glance that this MacBook Pro was designed for touch. UI elements like the "stop light" buttons in the top left for window management expand slightly when you touch them, but there's otherwise no major concessions to this being an OS that supports touch.

The touch performance is pretty good, though I did feel like there were occasional stutters while switching between Spaces or full-screen apps. But I'm also chalking that up to the fact that I'm not at all familiar just yet with swiping and tapping in macOS just yet. The good news is that if you're familiar with gestures on your trackpad, like using a three-finger swipe to move between full-screen apps, those gestures work here as well. You can also "flick" apps to different sides of the screen to set up how your windows are laid out, something that you can already do on the iPad.

Ultimately, this is one of those expected product glow-ups where almost everything significant has changed, but it still feels perfectly familiar. That's a good thing: the 2016 major MacBook Pro revamp was one of the darkest moments for the Mac, as the company threw out too much of what worked while adding things of questionable value.

Nathan Ingraham for Engadget

That's not the case here. The new MacBook Pro still has a great keyboard and trackpad, it still has powerful chips and plenty of ports. But the size and weight reduction is significant and the new display is extremely impressive (even if you don't use the touchscreen). Of course, this will cost you; Apple's highest-tech has never been cheap, and it's even worse than usual thanks to the ongoing storage and RAM crisis. But the $400 premium for these new laptops over the non-OLED verions at least feels justified.

Oh — and the glowing logo on the lid is just as cool now as it was 30-something years ago. I'm glad it's back.