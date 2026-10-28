Sony's new see-through DualSense controllers let you game like its 1999

Sony just announced some nifty-looking transparent DualSense PS5 controllers, recalling the glory days of the late 1990s and early 2000s when many tech gadgets boasted see-through designs. The Prism Collection will be available in three colorways, including orange, green and gray.

The company promises that each controller features a high-gloss clear finish that extends across the back, allowing users a peek into the tech that powers the DualSense. A company representative said that Sony "wanted to bring back the iconic see-through trend of the late '90s in a fresh, modern way that complements the PS5's industrial design."

The controllers are joined by console plate covers, which are available in the same three colorways. These go over the console, so they won't offer a glimpse into the internal workings of a PS5. Still, they match the controllers, which is fun.

Everything will be available to preorder directly from PlayStation beginning on November 10, with shipments going out in February. The DualSense controllers cost $85 and the console covers cost $75.

Sony first began dabbling in translucent controllers during the PS1 era. Since then, every PlayStation generation has gotten see-through gamepads at one point or another. Now it's the PS5's turn.