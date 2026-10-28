Engadget is hiring writers!

Engadget has been covering the tech world for over 20 years, but there are only so many stories we can write in a given week. As such, we're hoping to add some contributing writers to our team.

We're searching for writers who know their way around the tech space and can turn around fast, clean copy. You don't need to know every facet of every topic we cover, but if you don't have a broad familiarity with the consumer tech space, this probably isn't the role for you. More than anything, we're looking for writers with the ability to distill complex subjects into stories that anyone can understand. While this shouldn't be your first writing gig, these are entry-level roles, and we value deep knowledge and enthusiasm for tech higher than a professional degree or decades of experience.

Engadget has a strict no-AI policy. Writers need to have a mastery of the English language, which includes the ability to write accurate, engaging and informative stories without the assistance of AI.

Provided you're not a robot, you'll be working with some of the most knowledgeable and experienced folks in tech journalism. Our news and features desks provide a steady stream of daily assignments, so there will always be fresh articles ready for you to tackle each day. Once you're up and running with a few articles under your belt, you'll be free to pitch and develop your own ideas, too.

Engadget is an entirely remote workplace. Our team is spread across four continents and can accommodate writers in any timezone. We offer either flat hourly or per-word rates, with the exact figures varying on experience. Any time you spend with Engadget, including training or trials, will be paid.

We pride ourselves on providing a friendly, collaborative and respectful working environment, with regular hours, regular assignments and regular pay. Many of our writers have been with us for years-– several of them over a decade — so we must be doing something right.

If the chance to have your work seen by the millions of readers who come to Engadget every month sounds like a dream, you can apply for a role here.