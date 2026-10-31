Why your Apple AirPods' battery drains so fast and how to make it last longer

Before you dive headlong into Settings and start tapping toggles on and off, make sure the buds are charging. All it takes is a little bit of dust or earwax to block the tiny contact points inside the case. Then, even when your AirPods slide into place, the circuit won't close, and the earbuds won't charge. But junk doesn't build up in your case equally, at least not most of the time. With your earbuds in the case and charging, check each AirPod's charge level on your iPhone. If the contacts are blocked, the charge levels will likely be uneven (for example, one at 22 percent and the other at 65 percent).

Also, remember to keep your AirPods clean. You don't have to scrub them down every day, but the occasional lint-free cloth works wonders. Don't jam hard objects in there and attempt to scrape the contacts clean. The contacts are pretty delicate, and you can damage them easily. Apple says it's fine to wipe the case with a cloth slightly dampened with isopropyl alcohol. If you do, go very, very light with it, keep it out of the charging ports and make sure it's all dried out before attempting a charge. The company also advises AirPods owners to use a soft-bristled toothbrush dipped in micellar water, especially on the meshes, followed by a distilled-water rinse.

As with most electronics, there's always the reset option. The instructions for doing so depend on the model, but it's a fairly basic process regardless. Put your AirPods in their case, then navigate to Settings > Bluetooth > More Info > Forget This Device. From here, follow Apple's instructions specific to your AirPods model. Once you're done, reconnect them as if they just came out of the box. When they're up and running, reassess the charge time and how long they last on a charge.