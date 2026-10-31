Is IMAX 3D a better experience than 2D? Here's what to know

I have seen movies in both IMAX 2D and IMAX 3D, and I still wouldn't say that 3D is the automatic upgrade. When a movie gives all that added depth something to do, it can be much more immersive. I felt that again when I recently watched Spider-Man: Brand New Day in IMAX 3D. The extra depth was appropriate for a film that was all about speed, height, and objects constantly whizzing through the frame. But I also found the image to be darker.

This time, there was another adjustment to deal with. I recently began wearing prescription glasses, which meant I had to put the IMAX 3D pair on top of them. It worked, but there was a learning curve, and it's hard to forget that you're wearing one pair of glasses on top of another for a couple of hours. None of that spoiled the experience for me, but it did confirm a rule I've been slowly working up to: 3D has to earn the glasses.

There is one simple distinction to clear up first. IMAX and 3D aren't rival formats. An IMAX screening can be either 2D or 3D, while RealD and other systems can deliver 3D in conventional auditoriums. Choosing IMAX 2D can still get you the enormous screen, fantastic sound, and, depending on the movie and theater, an expanded aspect ratio.