Here's how to tell which gen AirPods you own

If you've recently gotten yourself a new pair of the newest AirPods 5, chances are you won't have much trouble remembering which generation you own. However, if you purchased them a while ago or received them as a gift, it can be a bit trickier to say which model you have. Knowing the specifics about your AirPods is important if you're looking to buy new accessories, assess your warranty status or see if your buds are eligible for a new feature via software update. Thankfully, figuring this out is simple.

While you can technically try to identify them via visual cues alone, there's not always enough of a distinction between AirPods models to land on a clear answer. Whether your AirPods have replaceable ear tips, for example, can narrow down whether they're a Pro model or regular AirPods. However, that's not enough on its own, as several models of both regular AirPods and Pros have identical designs and charging cases within their respective line.

Instead, it's much easier to identify your AirPods by their model or serial number.