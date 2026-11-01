Here's how to tell which gen AirPods you own
Identify your AirPods so you know which accessories fit and whether they're still getting updates.
If you've recently gotten yourself a new pair of the newest AirPods 5, chances are you won't have much trouble remembering which generation you own. However, if you purchased them a while ago or received them as a gift, it can be a bit trickier to say which model you have. Knowing the specifics about your AirPods is important if you're looking to buy new accessories, assess your warranty status or see if your buds are eligible for a new feature via software update. Thankfully, figuring this out is simple.
While you can technically try to identify them via visual cues alone, there's not always enough of a distinction between AirPods models to land on a clear answer. Whether your AirPods have replaceable ear tips, for example, can narrow down whether they're a Pro model or regular AirPods. However, that's not enough on its own, as several models of both regular AirPods and Pros have identical designs and charging cases within their respective line.
Instead, it's much easier to identify your AirPods by their model or serial number.
How to identify your AirPods generation via model number
You can find your AirPods' model number either via the Settings app or by looking at the headphones themselves. Regardless of generation, the model number will start with the letter A.
To find this via Settings:
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Connect your AirPods to your iPhone or iPad.
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Open Settings, then select your AirPods near the top of the list. Alternatively, tap Bluetooth, find your AirPods in the list of connected devices, then hit the More Info button next to them (represented by a lowercase i).
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Look under the About section to find the Model Number.
If you've paired your AirPods to your Mac, you can find the model number there by going to System Settings and following the same steps.
Finding the model number physically depends on the type of AirPods. On AirPods and AirPods Pro, the model number is on the underside of each AirPod; on AirPods Max, it's found behind the cushion on the left ear cup. The model number you find will correspond with the generation of AirPods you have, some of which have multiple model numbers depending on their charging method or the presence of ANC (active noise cancellation). Also, be aware that the model number of the case is different than the one for each earbud.
Once found, compare to the list below, which is also available on Apple's AirPods ID page:
- AirPods 1: A1523, A1722
- AirPods 2: A2032, A2031
- AirPods 3: A2565, A2564
- AirPods 4: A3053, A3050, A3054
- AirPods 4 (ANC): A3056, A3055, A3057
- AirPods 5: A3531, A3532, A3533
- AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case: A3439, A3440, A3441
- AirPods Pro 1: A2084, A2083
- AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe Charging Case (Lightning): A2931, A2699, A2698
- AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C): A3047, A3048, A3049
- AirPods Pro 3: A3063, A3064, A3065
- AirPods Max 1 (Lightning): A2096
- AirPods Max 1 (USB-C): A3184
- AirPods Max 2: A3454
How to identify your AirPods generation via serial number
If you can't identify your AirPods via model number for whatever reason, using the serial number is another method. There are similarly several different ways to find your AirPods' serial number. On your iPhone or Mac, the serial number can be found through the same instructions above; it's displayed just below the model number.
If you'd rather find it physically, the serial number is printed on the underside of the charging case lid on AirPods and AirPods Pro; on AirPods Max, it can be found by detaching the left magnetic ear cushion. On many models, the serial number is also printed on each individual AirPod. And if you're someone who always keeps the original packaging for your devices, this is an instance of it actually paying off. The serial number is located on the original AirPods packaging, either underneath the barcode or on the receipt.
Once found, paste the number into the AppleCare and Warranty page, and the site will pull up the exact model that matches the identifier.