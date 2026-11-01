This is the right way to clean your vinyl records

Most record crackles come from dirt and debris. Dust sits on the surface and is the easiest to clean. "Grime," for lack of a better term, settles into the grooves and is harder to remove. And then there are scratches, which are a different problem altogether. Unfortunately, nothing will fix them. Such is life with vinyl.

For regular maintenance, a carbon fiber brush is one of the easiest places to start. Rest it lightly on a spinning record for a few turns, then sweep it off toward the edge. This won't do much if your record needs a deep cleaning, but it keeps the loose dust from piling up.

An air duster, whether canned or electric, is another option to blow off surface dust. If you use the canned variety, be sure to hold it upright so it doesn't spray propellant. And keep all air blowers away from the record player's needle.

As their name suggests, anti-static guns are indeed handy for static, which can attract dust. Keep in mind that they won't remove dirt; they just make it harder for dust to stick to the record in the first place.

Don't neglect your needle, either. It's worth buying a small stylus brush, which you move gently from back to front to clean your needle. Stylus cleaner gel is another option: lower the needle onto the sticky pad, repeating a few times until the tip is clean.