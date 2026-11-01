This is the right way to clean your vinyl records
The answer depends on your budget — and how hardcore you want to get.
There's no one right way to clean a record. If anything, there's a different answer for every budget — and even then, 10 enthusiasts might give you 10 different answers. No matter your situation, though, some TLC for your vinyl collection is better than none.
Level 1: The bare minimum
Most record crackles come from dirt and debris. Dust sits on the surface and is the easiest to clean. "Grime," for lack of a better term, settles into the grooves and is harder to remove. And then there are scratches, which are a different problem altogether. Unfortunately, nothing will fix them. Such is life with vinyl.
For regular maintenance, a carbon fiber brush is one of the easiest places to start. Rest it lightly on a spinning record for a few turns, then sweep it off toward the edge. This won't do much if your record needs a deep cleaning, but it keeps the loose dust from piling up.
An air duster, whether canned or electric, is another option to blow off surface dust. If you use the canned variety, be sure to hold it upright so it doesn't spray propellant. And keep all air blowers away from the record player's needle.
As their name suggests, anti-static guns are indeed handy for static, which can attract dust. Keep in mind that they won't remove dirt; they just make it harder for dust to stick to the record in the first place.
Don't neglect your needle, either. It's worth buying a small stylus brush, which you move gently from back to front to clean your needle. Stylus cleaner gel is another option: lower the needle onto the sticky pad, repeating a few times until the tip is clean.
Level 2: Liquid cleaning and beyond
Wet cleaning is the next step up. Whether that means hand-washing a record or using a machine, this approach is much better than brushing at removing dirt that's sunk deep into the grooves.
Fluid made for records from reputable companies is a simple and cheap option. Spray the liquid on a soft brush or pad rather than straight onto the record, move in circles along the grooves and avoid wetting the label. Some do this while the record is spinning, which would be convenient if not for the risks: It can strain the turntable motor and get liquid on the player. It's safer to do it by hand, even if it takes a little longer.
Diluted alcohol shows up in plenty of commercial record fluids and tends to be fine for brief contact with vinyl. You can make your own with isopropyl alcohol-based cleaner, but it's often stronger than you need, so mix about two to three parts distilled water with one part alcohol. You can add a drop of plain, unscented dish soap to the mix, too. Just be sure to rinse with distilled water afterward to avoid residue. No matter what, don't let alcohol go anywhere near old 78s, as it can dissolve the shellac and damage the record.
If you're willing to spend around $80 to $125, a record washer like the Spin-Clean (or a similar model from a reputable competitor) can be a worthwhile investment for your vinyl collection. There's nothing too complicated about its design: put cleaning fluid and distilled water in the reservoir, place your record between the brushes, and give it a good spin. The machine cleans both sides of the record at once while avoiding the label. Change the fluid often, especially when it turns cloudy. The Spin-Clean also includes drying cloths.
No matter which method you choose, don't use just any cloth for drying. Stick to microfiber, and never machine-dry it; air-dry instead, since a dryer can leave lint and fibers on the cloth. Also, avoid fabric softener when washing them. After wiping, set your records on a cheap dish rack to dry completely before they go back in the sleeve or on your turntable.
Level 3: The (bubbly) deep end
Casual vinyl collectors will be fine with everything we've already covered. But if you're willing to spend real money, ultrasonic cleaning is the gold standard. Instead of scrubbing, these machines dip the record in a bath and use high-frequency sound waves to create tiny bubbles that burst against the record. That loosens stubborn grime from the bottom of the grooves, going much deeper than a brush or standard wet-cleaning can reach.
The big drawback is the price. The cheapest ultrasonic cleaning machines start at over $100 and require a lot of setup. All-in-one machines like the HumminGuru, which spin, clean and dry the record, start at several hundred dollars. Premium models like the Degritter climb well into the thousands.
Vacuum record-cleaning machines, like the Record Doctor VI (around $350), are another premium option. You scrub the record with fluid, then the machine sucks it back out of the grooves for you, which is a big step up from wet-wiping. If you're forking over that much money, though, ultrasonic is generally more thorough. And if you already own a wet-dry shop vac, there there is a budget option: the $30 Vinyl Vac wand is an attachment that gets you into the vacuum game without spending much.
But before you dive into these premium options, take a step back and ask how serious you want to get about your collection. Unless you're all in and have money to spare, a Spin-Clean is a more modest investment that will still get most of the job done.
Other best practices
Not all vinyl maintenance advice you read is useful. Avoid wiping records with Windex or other household cleaners, as they can leave residue. Ditto for paper towels, as they can shed lint. Skip tap water, which can leave mineral deposits in the grooves; distilled water is your friend.
How you handle records can matter as much as your cleaning method. Hold them by the edges and label, and keep them away from the sunlight and heat. Store them upright in polyethylene or poly-lined paper sleeves. And after a cleaning, it's worth using a new inner sleeve, since the old one can put dirt right back on the record.
Beyond that, some wear and tear will be out of your control. Try embracing the mindset that the imperfections are inevitable and interesting. Nobody wants to scratch or damage their prized records, but a little surface crackle is part of the charm.