What is a PDF reader and do you really need a dedicated one on your phone?

As discussed, a dedicated PDF reader isn't necessary just to open that file format. That means if all you're doing is reading PDFs, like a restaurant menu, your gym's class schedule, or a work document, then you probably don't need to bother with acquiring a specialized program.

The first reason to use a different tool is if you find the reading experience clunky on your available software. Many PDF readers have better options for easily resizing and viewing documents on the smaller screens of a smartphone. That may be reason enough to upgrade to a specialized program, particularly if you have vision issues or get headaches from reading on a screen or just plain don't like your phone's default option.

The main reason you'd want to use a PDF reader is, ironically, if you want to do more than read. Anyone who is doing heavy lifting with these documents, such as filling out forms and giving signatures, might want the convenience of a specialized program. Any situation where you're adding lots of notes or highlights to the file would also be one where a PDF reader comes in handy. Once you get into paid software, there are a lot more tools at your disposal for editing and creating PDFs. So if your personal or professional smartphone use covers those cases, then setting your default for the format to a specialized PDF reader will likely save you time.

Finally, let's address a quick note about security. Both PDFs and PDF readers can be easy targets for hackers. So, as with any other app or file type, make sure that you trust the source before you download software or open a document on your devices. A PDF reader from a reputable developer should be safe to use as long as you aren't using it to open files that have malware. A little due diligence will ensure that you don't accidentally get anything unwelcome along with your new PDF access.