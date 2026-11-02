Here's how much RAM cost in 2020 vs. 2026

The AI boom has been good business for memory manufacturers, though PC builders likely have other words for it. AI data centers need conventional server RAM alongside specialized high-bandwidth memory. Meanwhile, major suppliers have been scaling back some DDR4 production despite continued demand, prioritizing newer and more profitable products. Conventional DRAM contract prices rose by approximately 93 to 98 percent quarter over quarter in the first quarter of 2026, according to TrendForce. Those are wholesale figures, but retail prices have been rising too.

A good example is Micron's decision to exit the Crucial consumer business earlier this year. The company cited growing AI data center demand and a focus on larger customers, but didn't specify how much manufacturing capacity would shift. HP also said memory and storage together would account for about 35 percent of its PC component costs in 2026, up from 15 to 18 percent the previous quarter. It also warned of PC price increases.

The used market offers some relief, though you shouldn't expect 2020 prices. A 32GB Corsair DDR4-3200 kit sold on eBay for $129.99 plus $9 shipping ($138.99 total) in September 2026. That's about $59 less than October's cheapest new DDR4 equivalent, but roughly 46 percent more than the $94.99 new kit from 2020. One listing doesn't establish prices across the entire used market, though it shows that secondhand RAM isn't necessarily cheap.

Used RAM can perform just as well as new, but Corsair's limited lifetime warranty generally doesn't transfer to secondhand buyers. Always check compatibility and the seller's return policy, and test the memory with MemTest86 before the return window closes. Low-cost registered ECC server memory isn't a drop-in replacement for standard desktop RAM either. Reusing existing DDR4 sticks saves money but it limits your motherboard choices. AMD's AM5 platform, for example, requires DDR5.