Why it's important to use a microSD Express card with your Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 comes with 256GB of storage, where ~249GB is usable after accounting for system software. That's more than enough to start playing games immediately, but considering today's standards, 256GB is pretty slim. Physical Switch 2 games now cost more than digital releases for first-party games, a frustrating foil to their benefit of not using as much internal space.

Updates and downloadable content also take up space, while some Switch 2 releases use Game-Key Cards, which require downloading the game to the console instead of running it from the cartridge. Most indie games are relatively small, and Nintendo-made games are generally well-optimized, but AAA games are a different story. For instance, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade comes in at 90.4GB, while Resident Evil Requiem is nearly 29GB and Assassin's Creed Shadows needs 69GB.

Tossing a microSD Express card into the mix gives the console some relief, especially for those who are all-in on digital games and don't want to juggle their storage constantly. Expanding the system's space isn't necessary for everybody, however. If you primarily stick with indie games or a small handful of titles, you're probably fine without the extra storage (at least for a while).