What to do if your smart home devices keep disconnecting from Wi-Fi

If you're still using a Wi-Fi 5 router, stop everything and upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 or 7. The issue is connection limits. On Wi-Fi 5, the practical limit for simultaneous connections is around 10 to 25 devices, perhaps 30 if you're lucky. That's plenty in a home without smart home gear, but once accessories start filling up those connection slots, problems are inevitable. Your router is going to start kicking some devices to make room, and chances are your phone and laptop are going to win out over a lamp.

Another problem is that many cheaper accessories are limited to the 2.4GHz band. On a mesh Wi-Fi system, setting up these accessories can be difficult or impossible, since there's a unified SSID (network ID) with automatic band steering — your phone might end up on 5 or 6GHz, preventing some apps from detecting the new gear. If you're lucky enough to successfully configure a product, there might still be a possibility of later detection failures.

Speaking of which, let's talk about HomeKit. Apple's platform is prone to "No Response" errors in situations where Amazon Alexa and Google Home operate just fine. The company has tried to smooth this out in recent years with an overhauled framework, but if you want a bulletproof setup, you may need an equally bulletproof Wi-Fi network. That could include two or more Apple home hubs for the sake of control redundancy. You can use a mix of HomePods, HomeViews or Apple TV 4Ks.

There's also a more basic concern we haven't touched on yet, and that's range. If an accessory is sitting on the fringes, it's naturally going to drop out when conditions are less than ideal. If you can't reposition devices or your router, it may be time to upgrade to a mesh system, as long as that doesn't wreak havoc for specific accessories. Alternatively, if you have a standalone router, you might try enabling separate 2.4 and 5GHz SSIDs, and forcing all of your smart home accessories over to the longer-range 2.4GHz band.