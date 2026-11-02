Why some websites are blocking AI agents from accessing the web

An AI agent can take over your grocery shopping, right up until a website asks it to prove it's human. That's the problem Meta's Muse has encountered at Walmart (one of its retail partners), which says the verification checks weren't intended to stop the assistant. Amazon has been more direct, deliberately blocking the tool from shopping on its site, according to TechCrunch.

The appeal of personal AI agents like Meta's Muse is that these assistants can navigate websites, fill shopping carts and book travel instead of handing you recommendations and leaving the rest to you. However, giving an agent permission to act on your behalf doesn't mean a website has agreed to deal with it. Some restrictions are deliberate, while others come from security systems that can't reliably distinguish legitimate agents from unwanted automated traffic. Either way, you could end up back at the keyboard doing the very task you wanted to avoid.