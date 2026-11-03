This Chinese Android phone brand has launched a Harry Potter collab

Harry Potter fanatics and novelty collectors rejoice; there is now a phone that matches your passion for all things wizardry — and you can get your hands on it before HBO Max's anticipated television reboot hits streaming. Created by Chinese phone manufacturer realme, the realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition is a collectible smartphone that brings adequate computing power to back up its unique look. Add an assortment of collectible Harry Potter accoutrements and you have a novelty item that might be worth a purchase.

For Western audiences, realme has begun to make a name for itself as the purveyor of unique collectible phones. Last year, the firm released a limited edition Game of Thrones version of its Realm 15 Pro. The release gained rave reviews for its thematic visual elements, creative packaging and Targaryen-inspired UI designs. In its second collaboration with Warner Bros, realme has delivered an Android phone worthy of The Boy Who Lived.

With the original run sold out within minutes of its release, ordering the unique memorabilia has been difficult. However, realme responded to the collective interest by making a second batch available to purchase on its website. If you want some of the magic but don't have the gold Galleons to splurge on a themed Android phone, you can opt for the company's Harry Potter-inspired earbuds, the realme Buds T500 Pro.