Here's how to adjust Apple AirPods for small ears

With AirPods that have no ear tips, getting the best fit is limited to pushing them into your ears and rotating the stem toward your face until they lock in place. People with small ear canals may find it difficult to get the tight fit they need, and if that's the case, these might not be the best AirPods option for you. However, there are third-party AirPods hooks which loop around your ear to hold the earbuds in place from manufacturers such as KeyBudz and AhaStyle. These cost between $10 and $15. Ultimately, some users may achieve a better fit by upgrading to AirPods Pro.

How to adjust the fit with AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro offer ear tips in three to five sizes, depending on the model: the first generation has S, M and L; the second generation has XS, S, M and L; and the third generation has XXS, XS, S, M and L. Out of the box, you'll find the medium-sized ear tips installed by default, but you should try other sizes to find the tight fit you need.

Remove the current tip by pulling it firmly away from the connector until it snaps off. Align your new tip to the oval base and push until it clicks in place. Try using different sizes in each ear — it's not unusual to need a small tip in one ear and a medium tip in the other, for example. You can check the seal to make sure you have the appropriate tips by playing bass-heavy music or using Apple's ear tip test.