5 nifty ways you can reuse your old laptop

My decade-old laptop, purchased in college, had an Intel Core i7 processor from 2016, 16GB of RAM, and a 4K display; I knew it had some life left in it, but Microsoft disagreed. The laptop wasn't eligible for Windows 11, and Windows 10 didn't run smoothly either.

First, I tried converting it to ChromeOS Flex, Google's free version of ChromeOS for non-Chromebook laptops. It performed well, but was limited to web apps that broke my workflow and stopped me from using local, open-source apps. Without other options, I gritted my teeth and prepared for what I assumed would be the utter slog of installing Linux on the machine.

As it turned out, the entire process took fewer than 15 minutes. I flashed a thumb drive with Fedora Linux, plugged it into the laptop, and booted from the drive. A couple of loading screens later, I was breezing around the GNOME desktop. The first thing I noticed was that Linux was fast. I'd expected at least a few stutters and waits on my 10-year-old hardware, but it took running a few apps and plenty of open tabs in Brave before it showed any signs of stress.

Moreover, Linux has become much more user-friendly over the years, and it can even be an easier experience than Windows. For example, installing apps on Windows can be frustrating. You hunt the software down online, pray you're downloading the actual app you wanted rather than malware, and run through a complicated installer that tries to add browser extensions and other bloat. Most Linux distros have repositories that work like an app store, making it easy to install apps. While you don't have to run Fedora (or even Linux) specifically, a new OS can revitalize even a decade-old machine.