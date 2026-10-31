This Microsoft 365 Family plan cloud storage change may leave you frustrated

Microsoft 365 is the company's cloud-based subscription service that gives you access to its suite of apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and OneDrive. Each Family plan can have up to six members, but its AI and CoPilot features are only accessible to the subscription owner.

Since the service is cloud-based, every file you create through its apps is saved on the company's cloud and, thus, take up storage. That's what makes the subscription plan's storage allowance crucial for certain users. Despite reducing the Family plan's storage allowance, Microsoft isn't slashing dollars off its price: it will still set you back $13 a month or $130 a year.

The storage changes also apply to Microsoft 365 Premium subscriptions, which come with everything in the Family plan, plus some more advanced AI features that are still only available to the plan administrator.