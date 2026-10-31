Why you should never point a laser pointer at any aircraft

At normal distances, laser beams look like they stay perfectly narrow, but they spread out gradually as they travel. After a mile or two, what began as a tiny dot a few feet away may have grown to several feet across.

It's easy to imagine pilots seeing an annoying but harmless dot in the cockpit. But the reality is much scarier. Between the beam's increased size and the aircraft's scratched and curved windshield, the pilot might see a window's width of light glowing and cascading across their field of view. An imperfect analogy would be driving toward an intense desert sun that's low in the sky. Now imagine trying to land a plane like that, with the lives of hundreds of passengers in your hands.

These incidents also tend to happen at the worst time. Handheld lasers mostly hit low-flying planes, which are taking off or landing. Plus, they usually happen at night, when the pilot's pupils are already dilated. A laser lighting up the cockpit can cause flash blindness for a few seconds or longer, right when there's the least room for error.

Helicopters arguably have it worse. Police, medical and news choppers often fly low over neighborhoods, including at night, making them a prime target for anyone with a laser pointer and questionable judgment.

So yeah, don't be that person.