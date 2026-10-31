Why SNES games are so expensive

Things weren't always so rough in the retro game market. In 2010, you could buy a copy of Zelda: A Link to the Past for about $17; it's now more than doubled and on average sells for around $45. There's been a big increase of interest in retro gaming since the 2010s, which can be attributed to several different factors, and in turn there's been a consistent rise in prices. Of course, one of the most obvious is simply the natural nostalgia that's grown with the passage of time. We're now further removed from the SNES era, and gaming has become much more technologically complex, leading to a bigger craving for the good ol' days.

An interest in retro gaming isn't relegated only to those that were alive at the time. There have been several new avenues for a completely new audience to become interested in SNES games, from the rise of let's plays on YouTube (which one could argue is at least somewhat tied to the site's 2012 algorithm change that began prioritizing total watch time instead of clicks) to the popularity of retro games within the speedrunning community. Showcases like Awesome Games Done Quick tend to have a higher concentration of classic games versus newer ones due to more documentation and a generally higher percentage of exploits. Super Metroid for the SNES is one of the most featured games across the history of the event, making it no mystery why it sells for just over $90 on average.

On top of that, services like Nintendo Switch Online's ever-growing library of classic games and an influx of remakes have given many new players a taste of retro titles. Super Mario RPG, for example, was remade for the Nintendo Switch in 2023, but the original SNES version and the remake currently sell for almost exactly the same price, with the remake retailing at $60 and the original at around $65. Even with options like remakes, emulators and Nintendo's online rereleases, for some players it's original copy or bust, regardless of the price.