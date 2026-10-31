How building a cheap home server could save you money in the long run

Being around technology or computers for any extended period of time means that you've likely accumulated a decent amount of hardware over the years. With new upgrades and changes to one's setup often comes a question about what to do with old stuff you don't use anymore, or what you can do with any new hardware you get your hands on.

It's a common question regarding what to do with old PCs or laptops, but one that has a few surprising answers. One that always springs to mind is the creation of a home server, which, if you're a family looking to build your own custom streaming hub or have your own free mass storage unit, is a fabulous bit of financial investment that could be immensely beneficial to you in the uncertain years ahead of us in the technology field.

Building a home server is also tantalizingly easy, as well, making the entire process one that is both painless and affordable. And in a time when things feel a bit more complex than they should, having something as straightforward as the construction of a media server that could save you money honestly feels like a slam dunk.