NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang may have been the target of a Chinese government spy

Alice Huang's public profile is thin. She described herself as Megaspeed's CEO. The company reportedly listed her as its managing director for its first eight months before removing her from that role in its corporate paperwork. A Chinese investment fund where she worked described her as a former TV reporter, but The Times was unable to verify that background.

The above photo was posted to NetThunder's LinkedIn account in 2024, just before Megaspeed began those big chip purchases. It shows Alice Huang sitting close to Jensen Huang, who is drinking with other AI executives.

The CEO of the world's most valuable chip company being targeted by a Chinese government spy op is a wild story, but not a shocking one. The truly crazy part is that President Trump reportedly took no action. Jensen Huang reportedly never even got a "defensive briefing," a standard heads-up sometimes given to Americans being targeted by foreign spies.

It isn't clear why. The Times notes Trump has been wary of anything that might disrupt NVIDIA's chip sales or further complicate trade with China. (Never mind that he launched the trade war with China with his tariffs.) The report added that it's unclear whether officials worried that briefing Jensen Huang might tip off Alice Huang, who is still said to be under surveillance. The report doesn't say what information she may have passed to Beijing.

There's much more to sift through in the Times' full report.