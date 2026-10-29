Don't expect more Assassin's Creed remakes anytime soon

Ubisoft offered Assassin's Creed fans a string of franchise updates on Thursday, including one that might come as a disappointment for many. The company said that, despite the success of the enjoyable Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, it doesn't have any other remakes in the works right now.

"One thing we want to be transparent about today is that we currently have no other Assassin's Creed remake actively in development," the company wrote in a blog post. "Our teams are already focused on the next chapter of Assassin's Creed titles, including projects you haven't heard about yet, featuring new settings and stories."

Ubisoft said it learned a lot from its work on Black Flag Resynced. "Rebuilding old systems from scratch, adding new elements that fit the experience and balancing legacy with innovation was a massive undertaking," it wrote. The company noted that while it's focusing on new Assassin's Creed titles for now, it's open to eventually revisiting older games.

Earlier this week, Ubisoft released the final major update for Black Flag Resynced, which included New Game+ and a higher difficulty level. It also announced a New Game+ option for 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which will be available on November 5. Ubisoft will share more in the coming days, including details on updates for current-gen consoles.

As for upcoming games, Ubisoft stated that the multiplayer Assassin's Creed project, dubbed Codename Invictus, "is now evolving in an exciting direction" that includes more of the series' hallmarks following feedback from a playtest. It's also making steady progress on Codename Hexe, the next mainline entry in the series. It plans to share its next major update about this "darker Assassin's Creed experience" in 2027.

Elsewhere, Ubisoft said production has almost wrapped on Netflix's live-action Assassin's Creed series. A release window hasn't been announced yet. In addition, the franchise will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2027. Ubisoft said you can expect "a year of reveals, updates, rewards and community moments."