Netflix is making a live-action PUBG show written and directed by Donald Glover

Netflix is making a live-action series based on the massively popular battle royale game PUBG. The whole thing is being spearheaded by Donald Glover. That's right. The guy who made Atlanta is making a PUBG show.

According to Netflix, Glover will star in, write, direct and executive produce the project. He will be assisted by frequent collaborator and sibling Stephen Glover.

On the surface, this seems like an odd move for Glover. Atlanta was a highly-regarded and occasionally experimental meditation on the American dream. PUBG is a game in which 100 people try to shoot one another for loot and the promise of a chicken dinner.

There isn't much of a story, however, which gives Glover plenty of room to get creative with the source material. The game does hint that this is a bloodsport tournament of some kind to entertain elites, which could mean the show will have a Squid Game or even Hunger Games type vibe. We'll have to wait and see.

We don't have any casting details, beyond Glover himself. There's no release window just yet. It's also entirely possible the team will make a pilot and the suits at Netflix will kill it. This recently happened with the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot at Hulu, despite Chloé Zhao's involvement. Atlanta won seven Emmys and was nominated for 26, so I say let the man do what he wants.

This is just the latest video game adaptation that Netflix has greenlit. It's making a live-action series based on Assassin's Creed and a feature length movie based on Gears of War.