Hacker may have stolen millions in a malware attack against online poker players

Professional poker is the latest community to reckon with the impact of a high-profile cyberattack. Wired reports that hundreds of online poker players have allegedly been targeted in a malware attack that allowed a cheater to see their screens.

Cases where a player manages to cheat by getting unfair access to another person's cards is known as the "superuser" strategy, and it has popped up from time to time in the poker scene over the years. This most recent attack appears to have been a long-term campaign that may have seen millions of dollars stolen from across major online poker platforms. The Wired story claims that the hacker exploited third-party tools allowing people to run multiple poker games at once to install a malware program called MeshAgent on specific players' computers.

Different online poker platforms reportedly displayed a range of responses, which is especially surprising since the hacker's real name is known by the community. Wired did not publish the cheater's identity since they have not been charged with a crime, and the individual did not respond to the publication's requests for comment.

One service had banned the cheater before the MeshAgent hack was publicly uncovered based on the account having an anomalously high win rate and play tendencies. Others released tools to help players check if their machines had been compromised after the malware was found. But one company not only allowed the cheater to remain active despite complaints made by other players, but further claimed that it found no evidence of compromised game outcomes and would not refund players for their losses.

The entire Wired profile is a fascinating read for cybersecurity and poker fans alike. It's also just the latest reminder to take basic protective actions to keep you and your hardware safe.