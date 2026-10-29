Google brings AI Mode advertisements to more countries

Google announced that its AI Mode will start showing advertisements in more markets. This feature of the company's search tool will display ads for users in Australia, Canada, India, Kenya, Malaysia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Singapore. Later this year, people in Brazil, Mexico, and the United Kingdom will start seeing ads, too. In addition, the US will be getting "multiturn" ads, meaning that the sponsored content would also appear in follow-up queries.

This development follows a mention in parent company Alphabet's recent earnings call for the third quarter of the year. According to the discussion for investors, execs noted that AI Mode was seeing lower monetization, not generating as much as the company is spending on it during the latest period. But the ads are apparently showing "promising results" thus far, so the addition of more markets could swing AI Mode to profitability.

After AI Mode became available across the US in May 2025, it didn't take long for Google to begin testing the sponsored content ads in November.