The Death Stranding anime's first teaser trailer arrives ahead of its Disney+ debut

Kojima Productions has offered the first proper peek at the Death Stranding anime with a teaser trailer. The brief look at Death Stranding Isolations has a few motifs from the game, such as a courier with cargo strapped to their back. The bulk of the clip focuses on a girl who wakes up in a panic after having nightmares about being consumed by BTs, gloopy entities that are hostile toward living creatures. Dropping this teaser just before Halloween seems quite appropriate, then.

The trailer doesn't shed much light on the story — which is an original tale set in the world of Death Stranding — though the YouTube description offers a synopsis. Death Stranding Isolations takes place right after game protagonist Sam Porter Bridges reconnects North America by way of the Chiral Network. The girl has cut all ties with the outside world and has come to prefer solitude. "Fate has other plans for her, however, and chance encounters see her launched headfirst into a world she does not recognize," the description reads.

Other characters in the series include "a wise old man who connects people through a method that defies all reckoning, a female soldier ensnared in a cycle of war and destruction," and "a boy who seethes with rage at the absurdity of his life." The show's tagline is an eyebrow-raiser too — "My mom became a crater," it reads. That's one of the most anime things I've ever heard. It feels deeply fitting for a Hideo Kojima project too.

Kojima — the co-writer, designer and director of both Death Stranding games — is an executive producer on the anime, which is directed by Takayuki Sano. Death Stranding Isolations will hit Disney+ sometime next year.

This is not the only Death Stranding adaptation that's in the works. An animated film dubbed Death Stranding Mosquito is in development, as is a live-action movie that A24 is involved with.