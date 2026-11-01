How to tell if your smart TV has a camera (and how to disable it)

Smart TVs with built-in cameras are fairly rare, and most manufacturers that do include them only do so in limited numbers. Sony's TVs still support its proprietary Bravia Cam, for example, and Samsung's older F-series sets still feature integrated units. But most go without, thanks to limited demand and negative media coverage. That's a good thing, too, especially considering the privacy implications.

More on that later. First, let's see if your smart TV has a camera. Find the model number on the TV's label or in its system info menu, then use it to access its documentation on the manufacturer's website. Look through the specs for the word "camera." Keep in mind that references to video calls aren't proof of a camera, because your smart TV may let you connect an external camera of your choosing. If there's a built-in camera, the specs should say so. If there is, start inspecting your TV's frame, especially the top edge. You're mostly looking for a tiny lens, though some cameras retract into the frame. You can spot those by the breaks in the frame, typically rectangular.

Last but not least, check for any connected accessories if you purchased a used smart TV. A camera mounted above the screen, like on Sony's Bravia TVs, may be detachable even if it looks like part of the TV.