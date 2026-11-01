How to tell if your smart TV has a camera (and how to disable it)
Most modern smart TVs won't have cameras, but you may want to check anyway.
Smart TVs with built-in cameras are fairly rare, and most manufacturers that do include them only do so in limited numbers. Sony's TVs still support its proprietary Bravia Cam, for example, and Samsung's older F-series sets still feature integrated units. But most go without, thanks to limited demand and negative media coverage. That's a good thing, too, especially considering the privacy implications.
More on that later. First, let's see if your smart TV has a camera. Find the model number on the TV's label or in its system info menu, then use it to access its documentation on the manufacturer's website. Look through the specs for the word "camera." Keep in mind that references to video calls aren't proof of a camera, because your smart TV may let you connect an external camera of your choosing. If there's a built-in camera, the specs should say so. If there is, start inspecting your TV's frame, especially the top edge. You're mostly looking for a tiny lens, though some cameras retract into the frame. You can spot those by the breaks in the frame, typically rectangular.
Last but not least, check for any connected accessories if you purchased a used smart TV. A camera mounted above the screen, like on Sony's Bravia TVs, may be detachable even if it looks like part of the TV.
How to disable your smart TV's camera
If you find a camera, congratulations; now you know why every advert happens to be about what you're doing right now. Kidding. Not really. Now you need to check the instructions again for a physical privacy control. Sony's Bravia Cam is again a useful example, because it features a camera cover switch that slides a shutter open or closed. If the camera is a separate accessory, you can also disconnect and remove it.
For a built-in camera with no shutter, place something opaque over it that you can easily remove if needed. Just make sure you don't accidentally cover up any neighboring sensors or ventilation openings. You should also check for camera controls and app permissions in the smart TV's settings. Of course, every smart TV OS has different menus, so you'll have to do a bit of browsing to find the right toggles.
Can someone watch you through your smart TV?
Potentially. A camera on your smart TV doesn't mean someone is actively watching you, but it certainly opens the door to some concerning possibilities. Smart TVs connect to the internet, and anything connected to the internet is vulnerable.
What your smart TV camera does depends on the feature that's using it. For example, video calling is very different from local picture and sound adjustments. Bravia Cam's camera sensing function, which does the latter, doesn't send camera images over the network, at least according to Sony. Unfortunately, whatever Sony says is largely irrelevant if your home network is compromised. Plus, the Informing Consumers about Smart Devices Act is still in the Senate as of late October 2026, so your privacy depends on measures like the FTC Act (against unfair or deceptive practices) and manufacturers' word.
Camera access is only one of many potential privacy invasions. There's also microphone access and automatic content recognition (ACR) to consider. ACR analyzes what plays on the smart TV to identify your viewing activity. Covering your camera won't disable viewing data collection, and it certainly won't mute the microphone. Those are separate controls and worth paying attention to if privacy is a top concern. Lastly, do yourself a favor and reduce the risk of unauthorized access by keeping your software updated, going through your camera permissions, and staying away from third-party app controls.