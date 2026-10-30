Bluesky now has a dedicated 'moderation inbox'

Bluesky is rolling out a new feature today that will allow users to track the platform's various moderation actions in one place. The new "moderation inbox" is available in beta through the Bluesky app, and collects reports you've filed about other users and posts, actions taken against your account and your overall standing on the platform.

You can enable the moderation inbox by turning on beta features in the Bluesky app's Settings menu, and then finding the inbox under the Moderation tools menu. Bluesky says the inbox will start empty, even if you've already received a strike, but will fill up as you file reports about posts and Bluesky takes action against your account or applies labels to your posts. The inbox also lets you appeal most of Bluesky's decisions directly through the app, though suspensions still have to be handled at the login screen.

Bluesky says the goal for the feature is to make it easier to communicate with users. The company has previously shared moderation decisions over email, which it says made it difficult to reach people using Bluesky on independent servers, and often meant that when it did email, it was only for serious decisions. The inbox allows anyone who uses the Bluesky app to be contacted with a notification and lets the company share each step of the moderation process without cluttering anyone's email inbox.

Bluesky has earned a reputation for offering robust blocking tools that make it easier for users to moderate their own feeds, but the company's own approach to moderation has drawn criticism. In 2025, The Guardian reported that Bluesky's automated spam system regularly deactivated the accounts of Palestinians crowdfunding for supplies on the platform, which critics said treated people like bots. Users similarly took issue with the company's moderation of posts dealing with the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Clearer in-app notices and appeals might have softened some of the backlash.

Alongside the moderation inbox, Bluesky's latest update also adds an optional widget users can place on their home screen that displays trending topics.