Meta settles another social media addiction case just before trial

Meta has reached a settlement in another social media addiction lawsuit in a move that will allow it to avoid a trial that was set to kick off next month. Snap is now the only defendant in the case, which is one of several closely watched lawsuits against social media platforms.

The lawsuit was brought by an 18-year-old woman from Mississippi known as K.D.B who, according to Reuters, has "described staying awake for hours scrolling social media, losing focus in class and engaging in self-harm using methods shown in social media videos." Jury selection kicked off earlier this week in Los Angeles.

On Friday, K.D.B's lawyer announced that she had reached a settlement with Meta after previously settling with TikTok and YouTube. "We remain committed to improving safety for kids on social media apps and holding tech companies accountable, and we are pleased to have brought this matter to a just resolution on behalf of our client," attorney Emily Jeffcott said in a statement.

Terms of the settlement weren't disclosed and Meta didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now, Snap is the only remaining defendant in the case. CEO Evan Spiegel is expected to testify in the trial that could last several weeks. If he does take the stand, it will be the first time the Snap founder has appeared in a social media addiction trial. Snap previously settled in another high-profile case involving similar claims. A jury later ruled against Meta and YouTube in the trial and the two were ordered to pay $6 million in damages.

In a statement, a Snap spokesperson didn't comment on Meta's settlement, but said the lawsuit "fundamentally misrepresent(s)" how Snapchat works. "From the beginning, Snapchat was built differently from traditional social media: it opens to a camera, not a feed, not a ranking of what other people post or other social comparison metrics," the spokesperson said. "We have built safeguards into the platform, introduced safety tools and educational resources, and we believe the evidence will support that we have put our community first, and that these allegations fundamentally misrepresent the plaintiffs' experiences on Snapchat and how our platform was designed."

Meta and Snap have both faced a flood of lawsuits over alleged safety lapses and social media addiction. Snap also recently settled a long-running lawsuit over its "speed filter," which is alleged to have played a role in several high-speed car crashes involving teens.