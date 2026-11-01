Anthropic updates Claude to stop it from recreating existing video games

Claude will no longer allow its users to make AI recreations of their favorite video games. As first discovered by an X user, Anthropic updated Claude with some new lines of code that read, "Do build original games, games in a genre, and games from the user's own designs and assets. Do not build a recreation of a specific existing game, even if it is renamed or called original."

The changes were confirmed by Addy Osmani, a member of Anthropic's technical staff, on X, who said the company wants to "to steer it away from recreating someone else's specific game because using Claude to infringe IP is against our usage policy." Osmani clarified that any original game, genre game or games that are made with a user's own designs and assets should be unaffected, adding that Anthropic will "continue to iterate to ensure we're striking the right balance."

The changes come at a time when there's been a surge of AAA games being decompiled with the help of AI and made available to play on browsers. Recently, we've seen Halo: Combat Evolved, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and even Grand Theft Auto V available as vibe-coded fan projects.

Anthropic has a history of dealing with IP issues. Last year, the company agreed to pay a record-breaking $1.5 billion settlement in a class action lawsuit where 500,000 authors accused Anthropic of using copyrighted material to train its AI models. More recently, the estate of Elvis Presley filed a suit against Anthropic for similar reasons.