The easiest way to turn your regular TV into a smart TV

As the world of streaming and online entertainment has slowly become an integral, seemingly permanent part of our daily lives, the actual act of accessing all the content you want to see has become as wide open as it could possibly be. There are so many options out there for insanely high-end smart TVs, and the people making them are already trying to figure out how to make even more expensive ones.

Each new smart TV promises to be better than the last one, but for some folks out there, the concept of even buying one doesn't sound very smart at all. Maybe you don't like the expense, or maybe you have a TV you really like and want to find a way to enhance it instead of investing in a new one. It ultimately doesn't matter what your reasoning is, because no matter how you slice it, it's a sound option.

Transforming a regular TV into a smart TV is actually surprisingly simple and, perhaps more compelling, affordable. All you really need is a TV that fits the bill and the right streaming stick for you, and you're all set up for the smart TV experience.